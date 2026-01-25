How much snow has fallen today? Totals around Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley

The Delaware Valley is only a few hours into what could be its biggest winter storm in a decade and between 2-4 inches of snow have already fallen in spots around the region.

Philadelphia could get close to a foot of snow by the time the storm is over, and parts of South Jersey, the Lehigh Valley and Berks County could get up to 14 inches.

Here's a look at snow totals from around the region so far.

Note: These totals are preliminary and will be updated.

Pennsylvania

District Township: 3.3 in.

East Natmeal: 3.3 in.

Mertztown: 3.2 in.

New Hanover: 3 in.

Philadelphia International Airport: 1.6 in.

Reading: 3 in.

Willow Grove: 2.5 in.

New Jersey

Atlantic City: 2.2 in.

Mount Laurel: 3 in.

Delaware

New Castle: 2.9 in.

Woodside: 4 in.

How much snow is expected in the Delaware Valley?

The heaviest snow will continue to fall through around lunchtime Sunday. Areas north of the city will continue to see snow, and spots in South Jersey and along the shore will start to see the changeover to sleet and freezing rain.

Around Philadelphia, snow totals between 8 and 10 inches are expected before precipitation changes over to a wintry mix, with up to a foot possible in some areas.

Farther north, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos are looking at 12-14 inches or more of snow.