South Jersey could see 18 inches of snow as winter storm approaches Philadelphia area. Here's the forecast.

Blizzard and winter weather warnings have been issued as a coastal, nor'easter-style snowstorm is coming to the Philadelphia area and the Jersey Shore Sunday afternoon and into Monday.

This storm could bring up to 12 inches of snow to Philadelphia and the closest areas, with even more snow possible along the coast.

We've issued a NEXT Weather Alert for this heavy snow, with potential for high winds and coastal flooding as well. Officials are already warning you to stay home Sunday night and only travel if it is an emergency, as there could be whiteout conditions that make travel very dangerous.

Power outages are also possible due to the coming snow and wind.

If you have to be out, do it as early as possible. Roads will be slippery in the morning and early afternoon, but nearly impassable by the time we get to 5pm.

The NEXT big change: what to know about the winter storm

This storm is a potential "bomb cyclone," meaning it could experience a large drop in pressure and thus intensify.

It is spinning up as it rounds the bottom of a deep trough in the southeast, then exits the Carolina coast and heads north along the coastline, nor'easter style.

All week, your NEXT Weather team has been closely watching the storm's track, and models were in disagreement about whether it would track closer to land, or more offshore — the closer to land, the more snow we get.

At this point, the storm looks to tuck in closer to our coastline and "bomb out" southeast of Delaware. Some call this a "winter hurricane."

The rapid intensification will create strong winds, heavy snow and up to 2 inches of snow per hour.

This will be a warmer storm with temperatures above freezing much of the day, even in the 40s at the Shore. But temperatures will fall to near freezing by evening.

Snow can fall when temperatures are above freezing. The storm dynamics will overcome the temperature, and the snow will stick.

Hard freeze Monday night. Near freezing for highs Tuesday. A brief snow shower early Wednesday. Then 40 – 50 degrees with rain to end the week.

How much snow are we going to get?

It's important to note that this could start Sunday afternoon as rain and slushy snow, with some melting initially. In the evening, it will change to all snow across the area between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. as temperatures hit the low 30s.

The heaviest snow will be from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. The storm will begin to pull away rapidly between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Monday.

The Lehigh Valley and Berks County will receive about 4-8 inches of snow.

In Philadelphia and near the I-95 corridor, right now we expect about 8-12 inches of snow.

The highest snow totals are at the Shore with the lowest snow totals in the Lehigh Valley.

Closer to the coast, be prepared for 12-18 inches or more of snow.

Storm timing

Sunday morning: The storm will begin with spotty rain showers and temps in the mid to upper 30s, melting any snow that falls.

Sunday afternoon: Rain showers along I-95 south and east with slushy snow showers from I-95 north and west.

Sunday evening: Temperatures drop to the low 30s, changes to all snow across the area by 8 p.m.

Sunday overnight: Very windy with the heaviest snow developing after 9 p.m. with temps straddling 32 degrees.

Monday morning: Windy with heavy snow earlt then slowly tapering off between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Monday Afternoon: Scattered snow showers and windy. Mid 30s.

What weather alerts are in effect for the snow storm?

A blizzard warning will take effect at 1 p.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday for all coastal counties and southern Delaware.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 5 a.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday for Philadelphia and the closest surrounding counties: Delaware, Chester, Bucks, Montgomery, Gloucester, Camden, Burlington, Salem, Cumberland, New Castle and Kent.

A winter storm watch is in effect from 4 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday in the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the Poconos

A coastal flood watch is in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday for all Jersey Shore points and back bays. The northeast winds with this storm will push water into the area during high tide, and moderate flooding is possible.

What should I do to prepare for the storm?

SNOW: Get snow blower, shovel, and ice melt ready.

CARS: Fuel cars, check tires, make travel kit for car.

PERSONAL: Charge all devices, preps for pets, prep for school closings and virtual learning.

TRAVEL: Be where you are going to be by Sunday evening, avoid driving unless necessary, reschedule airline flights if needed.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday/NEXT Weather alert: Winter storm. High 39, low 35.

Monday/NEXT Weather alert : Snow clears. High 38, low 31.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cold. High 33, low 25.

Wednesday: Quick snow, rain shower. High 43, low 25.

Thursday: Chance rain. High 46, low 34.

Friday: Few showers. High 43, low 31.

Saturday: Sun returns. High 52, low 27.

