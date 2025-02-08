Shoppers in Pennsylvania flock to grocery stores to beat winter storm and prep for Super Bowl LIX

Shoppers in Montgomery County flock to grocery stores to prep for Super Bowl LIX and beat the winter

Grocery stores across our area were packed Saturday with shoppers looking to not only beat the winter storm but to also pick up some last-minute items before the Superbowl.

"It is supposed to snow that's why I ran out," said Matt Rowe.

As if shoppers needed any more motivation to hit the grocery store, but the winter storm was the push that was needed for customers looking to stock up before the Super Bowl.

"You know we in the Superbowl. You know everybody rushing to get their last-minute items to put on the grill and celebrate and root for our team," said George Morse.

ShopRite in Cheltenham was filled with customers who said they didn't want to get caught in the storm.

"Absolutely. I don't want to be out in the ice storm," said Valerie Haley.

Rosie Dudley added, "I didn't want to be out on the roads because I heard it's going to be kind of bad. I wanted to get a few things and get home."

PennDOT reduced speeds on area highways due to the winter storm which is expected to bring a mixture of snow and freezing rain. The combination is expected to make road conditions slick. Brad Rudolph with PennDOT said crews are out in full force laying down salt.

"Ice is really scary. There's not much you can do. You can treat it with salt. It's up to the motorists to watch their speeds. Avoid travel if possible and certainly know the conditions before you go out there," Rudolph said.

Shoppers heeded the warning but did so by knocking out two birds with one stone: getting ahead of the weather and prepping to watch their Eagles beat the Chiefs.

"You don't go nowhere on the Super Bowl. Once you wake up for the Superbowl, that's it," said Shareef Bouie. "You don't do no moving. You sit there and you turn on the Super Bowl."