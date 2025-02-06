Watch live: Super Bowl LIX preparations, parking restrictions, possible road closures for Philadelphia

Days before the Eagles play in Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia officials are ready to discuss how the city will prepare for the impacts of the game.

City leaders will lay out plans for Super Bowl Sunday in a news conference at 2:30 p.m. You can watch live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

Speakers will include Mayor Cherelle Parker, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson, Office of Emergency Management Director Dominick Mireles, SEPTA interim General Manager Scott Sauer and other officials.

Major throughways in the city, including Broad Street and Cottman Avenue, were flooded with revelers on Jan. 26 after the Eagles thrashed the Washington Commanders, 55-23 in the NFC championship game.

While largely joyous, the celebrations were not without tragedy and danger. A Temple University student was killed after climbing a pole and falling, and a driver injured multiple people when she struck a crowd at Broad and Spring Garden streets.

A viral video filmed near Frankford and Cottman showed a man firing a gun into the air multiple times in celebration — behavior that officials have said time and time again is incredibly dangerous.

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, Temple announced there would be a heightened police presence along Broad Street around the university's main campus. Students were advised to have a plan to get back to campus if they decide to venture into Center City crowds after the game.

"Students are encouraged to refresh themselves with the Good Neighbor Initiative. ... Celebrations that involve violence of any kind, damaging property or littering in our community will not be tolerated," a statement on the university's website reads.

Parker said after the title game that the celebrations mostly went well but warned strongly against celebratory gunfire.

"You don't want to be in a celebratory moment to have a tragedy occur," Parker said. "You don't want that. So please, please don't shoot guns in the air."

Topics of Thursday's news conference could include whether the city's light poles and utility poles will be greased to hinder (some) climbers, police staffing plans, road closures and parking restrictions. Ahead of the game vs. the Commanders, the city restricted parking and towed cars off some major roads like Broad Street.

The event could also reveal SEPTA's plans for service as fans get around the city to watch parties or the Verizon FanFest at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

This is a developing story and will be updated.