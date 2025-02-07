NEXT Weather Alert for winter weather this Saturday in the Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

NEXT Weather Alert issued Saturday for wintery weather, afternoon snow and freezing rain

NEXT Weather Alert issued Saturday for wintery weather, afternoon snow and freezing rain

NEXT Weather Alert issued Saturday for wintery weather, afternoon snow and freezing rain

Saturday is a NEXT Weather Alert day for wintery weather. A winter weather advisory has been issued for a majority of the region.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Here's what it looks like at this point:

Precip starts Saturday afternoon/early evening in the form of snow, working from southwest to northeast.

Within a few hours, the snow transitions to sleet and some freezing rain from south to north.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Overnight, the precipitation will begin to taper off, with spots south of Philly getting all rain after the initial onset, while the Lehigh Valley and Poconos may remain mostly snow, thus higher totals.

It's not a big snowmaker, with even the greatest totals going 3-5" (on the extreme High end)

It will, however, create messy travel Saturday night so be aware if heading out

Ice accumulation (sleet/freezing rain) may approach .20" in spots, including the Philly area.

CBS News Philadelphia.

On Sunday that weather system moves out and we have a dry day to watch the Birds win the Super Bowl. Temps on Sunday and Monday will be chilly, with highs in the upper 30s.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Then we move to next week, where a series of potentially significant snow events may impact our area. The first will be Tuesday afternoon/evening into Wednesday morning, then another wave on Thursday, with a major storm system setting up for the following weekend that could have wide-reaching impacts. It's way too far out to tell any details on that one but it bears watching.

As for Tuesday/Wednesday, we are on another NEXT Weather Alert watching the potential for heavy snow. If things materialize we could be looking at widespread impacts Wednesday, including the chance of school closures/delays.

CBS News Philadelphia.

We'll keep you updated but wanted you to have a heads up. We are also on weather alert now for Thursday.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia.

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert for afternoon snowy mix. High 34, low 24.

Sunday: Nice for Birds. High 42, low 30.

Monday: Partly sunny. High 39, low 28.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert afternoon snow. High 35, low 24.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for snow. High 34, low 29.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for snow/rain. High 39, low 31.

Friday: Sun returns. High 34, low 24.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.