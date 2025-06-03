Gun violence a focus in Philadelphia today as mayor plans vigil for Fairmount Park mass shooting victims

Philadelphia to hold prayer vigil after deadly mass shooting in Fairmount Park

Philadelphia is standing against gun violence Tuesday with two events, one week after the fatal mass shooting on Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park.

The shooting late on Memorial Day killed 21-year-old Mikhail Bowers and 23-year-old Amya Devlin. Nine other people were hurt.

Families have held their own balloon release events and have mourned those lost as police continue looking for the shooters involved. Investigators now say six guns were used, though the number of people who fired those guns is unclear.

The shooting in the final week of May came just before June, also known as Gun Violence Awareness Month.

Philadelphia Chief Public Safety Director Adam Geer and members of the Office of Safe Neighborhoods addressed the public at noon at City Hall, and Mayor Parker was set to arrive later to give out awards.

Then at 6 p.m., Parker and other officials and community members are set to take part in a community prayer vigil at Lemon Hill.

"This gathering will provide a space for collective mourning, reflection, and healing while fostering dialogue on community safety and the ongoing challenges related to gun violence. The vigil will include a series of prayers, moments of silence, and opportunities for community members to share their thoughts," the city says in a news release.

Everyone attending Tuesday night's event is encouraged to bring candles, flowers or personal mementos to honor those lost.

This is a developing story and will be updated.