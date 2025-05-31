Philadelphia community gathers in grief to remember man killed in shooting at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park

Community gathers for balloon release in honor of man killed in Fairmount Park shooting

Community gathers for balloon release in honor of man killed in Fairmount Park shooting

Community gathers for balloon release in honor of man killed in Fairmount Park shooting

A community gathered in grief, sending balloons and prayers into the sky on Friday as Philadelphia police continue to search for the people behind the deadly Memorial Day shooting in Fairmount Park.

James Hargrove sat on the steps of a house where his 21-year-old grandson, Mikhail Bowers, had grown up years ago in North Philadelphia.

"I'm hurting, but I can't cry. I've been crying too much," said Hargrove. "He didn't deserve this."

CBS Philadelphia

Mikhail Bowers was killed in Monday's mass shooting at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park, along with 23-year-old Amya Devlin. Police said nine others were injured.

"He's a good young man. He had two kids. He tries to make ends meet," Hargrove said. "He just left so early at 21. And for the other families, I pray for them. I'm sorry for them, too."

Across the street was a massive balloon release in Bowers' honor at a school yard on Norris and 30th streets.

Red and black balloons could be seen up and down the street, as everyone gathered together to let the balloons go up in the air.

CBS Philadelphia

Bowers' grandmother, Wanda Bowers, said she feels the love, too, as everyone greeted her with hugs.

"When you see it on the news, but you never think it will hit home, but it did," she said.

As for the latest update on the investigation, police are still looking for the people responsible for the shooting. They said no arrests have been made, but detectives told CBS News Philadelphia on Friday that they now believe six guns were used.

"I am going to miss my cousin, and I just hope that the gun violence in Philadelphia will stop for once," said Averi Warren.

The family said they will move forward in the only way they know how.

"We just gotta keep on going. Take care of his kids. That's all I can do," said Wanda Bowers.

CBS Philadelphia