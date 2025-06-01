Loved ones remember Amya 'Mya' Devlin, killed in Fairmount Park mass shooting with balloon release

Loved ones gathered to honor victim killed in Fairmount Park mass shooting with balloon release

As balloons floated into the sky Saturday evening at Pleasant Hill Park in Northeast Philadelphia, friends and family of Amya Devlin — known lovingly as "Mya" — honored her life and spirit.

Devlin, 23, was one of two people killed in Monday night's mass shooting in Fairmount Park that also left nine others injured. Police say they now believe six guns were used in the attack. No arrests have been made.

Her mother, Ryan Brunson, described Devlin as the heart of her large family. Mya had eight sisters, and family members say she fiercely protected every one of them.

"We're all gonna miss Mya," Brunson said. "She was the glue that held us together. Mya loved family."

Brunson said Devlin graduated from high school in the School District of Philadelphia with honors in 2022 and was known for her big personality and even bigger heart.

"She was smart, funny," Brunson said. "She had the prettiest smile."

Devlin's older sister, Ajee Sanders, echoed Devlin's intelligence, particularly with math – she called her "the human calculator."

Dozens of mourners — many in tears — shared memories of Devlin's warmth and loyalty. Friends described her as sweet with a little bit of sass — lovingly nicknaming her "Sour Patch," to match her energy and zest for life.

"She liked eating, she loved cooking, she loved making TikToks," said her friend Alani Rivera. "She was a TikTok queen!"

Devlin often sent dancing videos to friends and family just to make them smile.

"If you were having a bad day, you'd open your phone and there'd be a text from Mya," Sanders said. "She'd be dancing, complimenting you ... something to uplift your day."

As they grieve, her loved ones say they believe Devlin, whose middle name was Angel, is still with them.

"She's smiling at us right now," Sanders said. "She's like, yeah… those are my folks."

Devlin's mother says she prays every night for justice.

"I hope they find them," Brunson said. "And I believe they will."