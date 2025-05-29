5 guns believed to be involved in Lemon Hill shooting at Fairmount Park, Philadelphia police say

As Philadelphia police continue investigating the mass shooting that killed two people and injured nine in Fairmount Park on Memorial Day, investigators have an update on the number of guns involved.

It's now believed that five guns were fired in the incident late Monday night at Lemon Hill in the city's Fairmount Park, Deputy Philadelphia Police Commissioner Frank Vanore told CBS News Philadelphia on Thursday.

The shooting killed 23-year-old Amya Devlin and 21-year-old Mikhail Bowers and was captured in multiple videos posted to social media, which police are reviewing as evidence in the case.

Earlier this week, police revealed that three different types of shell casings were found at the scene, leading Mayor Cherelle Parker to say in a news conference that at least three shooters were involved.

Vanore said ballistic evidence showed five guns fired the shell casings that investigators found in the park.

"There were three different 9 millimeters, so there were five weapons that were fired during that event," Vanore said.

The other guns were a .40 caliber and a .45 caliber.

Philadelphia police investigate a shooting that injured nine people and left two dead on Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26. CBS News Philadelphia

Some of the physical evidence from the scene is still being processed, Vanore said.

"We are looking for more video and we are monitoring social media, because more and more and more information is pouring out...videos are popping up, and we're using that as part of our evidence," Vanore said.

Vanore said it was too early to say whether five guns being involved means five shooters. It's possible one person could have had multiple guns — all the evidence says right now is that five different guns were fired, he explained.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working with police firearms investigators to see if the casings match those recovered in other shootings, information that could help police track down suspects.