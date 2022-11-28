Several dozen delays at PHL after Thanksgiving weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a weekend of flight delays and bad weather on the roads, many people are heading home on Monday. The tail end of post-Thanksgiving travel continued in the morning and many people ran into delays at the airport.

The departure and arrival board at PHL airport shows most flights are on time, but dozens of arrivals are delayed.

It was an exhausting morning for Frontier Airlines passengers who traveled from Denver to Philadelphia.

"My flight got delayed about five times, so I'm super tired now," Bernadette Mgandani, whose flight was delayed from Denver, said.

She says she was supposed to go back to work at 9 a.m. Monday. After crew members told her the flight would be late, Mgandani told her boss she would have to take the day off.

"They said they were waiting for a flight from Tampa, Florida or something like that, so we had to wait from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and we just landed," she said.

Business consultant Steven Lin from Center City was on the same flight and said, "I was definitely feeling stressed out because it's a Monday and everyone has to work."

He says the airlines put out conflicting messages.

"Originally it says weather-related, but the second message, it says TSA or the crew member delay or something," Lin said.

On Sunday, more than 6,000 flights were delayed nationwide as a severe weather system moved across the country, disrupting travel for passengers trying to make it home after Thanksgiving.

"The weather is not the best, but we're working with it," Andy Tembon, a traveler, said.

With the rise of remote work, more Americans are returning home later than usual.

AAA expects this year's Thanksgiving travel will have been on par with pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, Janice Vott from Levittown, a traveler, says her gate closed while she was still waiting to get through the security checkpoint.

"TSA was mobbed in Atlanta and it held me back and I missed my first flight," Vott said. "I was fine. I mean, it is what it is, can't be mad. Busy day on a holiday weekend."

If you're flying out Monday, airport officials urge you to sign up for email or text alerts to get the latest information on your flight status.

Also, download your airline's app.