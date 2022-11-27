Nearly 90,000 expected to travel through PHL as Thanksgiving weekend ends

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year in Philadelphia and across the country.

Many people who traveled to see family or friends for the holiday are now heading home.

Airport workers guided passengers to the back of a huge line at Philadelphia International Airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Many passengers caught in the morning rush were glad to miss the rain as they left for home.

"I always try to get an early start because I know these things happen. I'd rather be early than late," John Grant, of Jacksonville, said.

Despite the soggy forecast, most departing flights at PHL Sunday morning were on time, though one flight to Altoona was delayed.

Some arriving flights from Charlotte, Richmond and Plattsburgh were delayed as well.

It’s a busy day at Philadelphia International Airport. People who visited the Delaware Valley from elsewhere in the country for Thanksgiving are now returning home. A peppy airport worker is helping to keep the line moving and put a smile on passengers’ faces. pic.twitter.com/04Nib9lbjZ — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) November 27, 2022

"Woke up around 5 this morning," Josue Cruz, of Jacksonville, said. "Left 30 minutes prior and you see the line's all the way to the back, like the lady over there was singing, so just anticipating a two-hour wait time."

The airport says it's not expecting passenger volumes to reach pre-pandemic levels, but it will still be busier than this same time last year.

"It's stressful," Ava Altenratter, a Peoria, Illinois resident, said. "I'm three hours early for my flight because I want to have enough time."

An estimated 85,000 passengers are expected to travel through the airport Sunday.

With Thanksgiving behind them, folks are getting ready to go back to school or work first thing Monday morning.

"It's sad, especially since I have to go home to a lot of studying, but I'm grateful for the time I had with my family," Altenratter said.

Many people are planning to come back to the Delaware Valley to spend time with family for Christmas.