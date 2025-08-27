Another wave of SEPTA service cuts and fare increases are coming next week

With longer waits and some trains and buses even bypassing their normal routes, passengers across the Philadelphia region continue to navigate SEPTA's massive service cuts. Another wave is slated to hit riders just after Labor Day.

Many commuters across the Delaware Valley are already feeling the impact of SEPTA's cuts. That number is expected to grow after the holiday, when fares rise and Regional Rail lines will be reduced.

Beginning Monday, a 21.5% fare increase takes effect. For bus and metro riders, the base fare will go from $2.50 to $2.90.

On the Regional Rail, riders will likely pay $1 to $2 more per ride. Then on Tuesday, when many people return to work, the Regional Rail service reductions begin.

Riders, regardless of which line they take, will likely experience impacts. The new schedules vary.

For instance, if you take the Paoli-Thorndale Line, trains will run every hour on weekdays, with some service every 30 minutes during peak times. But if you take the West Trenton Line, peak service is only running every hour.

Here's a breakdown of Regional Rail service reductions taking effect next week.

All 13 Regional Rail lines are impacted

Service will be reduced from 30 minutes to hourly on the Airport Line

Peak service reduced to hourly on the following lines: Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Fox Chase, Warminster, Wilmington/Newark and West Trenton

Weekday hourly, select 30-minute service on the following lines: Lansdale/Doylestown, Manayunk/Norristown, Media/Wawa, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton

Weekday service will be reduced by 33% on the Cynwyd Line

11 of the 13 lines will go from hourly to every two hours on weekends — doesn't include Airport and Cynwyd lines

No lines fully eliminated until January

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with riders at Suburban Station on Wednesday about how they're preparing for the changes, and what challenges they think they'll face.

"Probably have to wake up two hours early, like New York," a Philadelphia man who takes the Regional Rail to Bryn Mawr. "Maybe like looking for a job around the city. I think that's more smarter, I guess."

"I would say that I will cycle more," David Melich, who lives in Center City, said. "And then, just hope to get a train. I mean, they're already so packed at rush hour anyway."

"I think it's certainly going to affect poorer people who depend on public transit to get to work, to get to their babysitter, anything," Bill Jacobsen of Germantown said. "So, I think it's a serious issue, and I think it's tragic."

SEPTA officials have said they believe next week will be a big test for the system as the next wave takes effect, with more children returning to school and people resuming work.

Negotiations over funding for mass transit continue in Harrisburg, with few details emerging on what a potential deal could look like or when it might be finalized. Until then, this will be the new normal for riders.