More than 5,000 Philadelphia Catholic school students impacted by SEPTA service cuts, archdiocese says

Pennsylvania lawmakers say they are working behind the scenes on a deal to fund SEPTA

Massive SEPTA service cuts are disrupting transportation across the Philadelphia region. With more service cuts slated to go into effect after Labor Day, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia says thousands of families will feel the strain.

A spokesperson from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia says that at least 5,200 families with students in Archdiocesan high schools will be affected.

In a letter sent Wednesday, Superintendent William E. Brannick said the service cuts are "a major and negative disruption" and voiced his concerns to the Chair of SEPTA regarding the impact service cuts have on Philadelphia-area high schools.

The letter read in part:

"The leadership team in the Office of Catholic Education has been closely monitoring developments regarding SEPTA's plan to reduce transportation services dramatically throughout the greater Philadelphia area. We know that these service cuts will pose a major disruption for many of you. The challenge is not one that we could prevent and the entire region is grappling with this issue. I recently wrote a letter to the Chair of SEPTA expressing deep concern and frustration on behalf of all of our high school communities. It is my hope that those sentiments will be taken seriously and that some form of relief will be provided."

Despite the challenges, Brannick said all Archdiocesan high schools will open as planned in September. Brannick said he urged individual schools to help ease the burden on families, including coordinating arrival and dismissal procedures to manage heavier traffic, opening earlier, and encouraging parents to explore carpooling and alternate bus routes.

Brannick said families can expect communication from their schools about transportation plans. He urged parents to share feedback on the challenges they face while navigating the SEPTA service cuts.