Watch live: Brush fire in Secaucus impacting N.J. Turnpike traffic, NJ Transit service

SECAUCUS, N.J. - A brush fire in Secaucus is causing trouble for commuters.

The fire is near the Alexander Hamilton Service Area, nearby the N.J. Turnpike eastern spur near 16/18E. The fire is also located next to NJ Transit tracks.

Firefighting equipment could be seen both on the the Turnpike and on the train tracks as firefighters tried to hose down the fire.

It's all causing trouble for commuters in the area. Traffic on the turnpike has been reduced to one lane northbound. NJ Transit service in and out of New York Penn Station was suspended as a result of the fire.

NJ Transit says it is diverting Midtown Direct service to Hoboken due to the fire. NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored on buses and PATH trains at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street.

Amtrak suspended Northeast Corridor service between New Haven and Philadelphia due to the fire.

So far there's no word on the cause of the fire, but it comes as our region is coping with an extended period of sweltering heat.

Smoke from the fire could be seen rising more than 1,000 feet into the air.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.