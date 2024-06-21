NJ Transit suspended again in and out of NYC, Amtrak cancels some trains Friday

NEW YORK -- NJ Transit is suspended again in and out of New York Penn Station due to Amtrak overhead wire issues, the commuter rail said Friday morning.

It comes less than 24 hours after a brush fire and overhead wire issues suspended NJ Transit and Amtrak service for hours during the evening rush Thursday.

NJ Transit appeared to be running on schedule Friday morning before service was halted again.

Amtrak had already canceled some Acela and Northeast Regional trains after residual delays lasted well into the night.

Amtrak, NJ Transit riders stuck for hours

Transit leaders blamed a combination of a brush fire in Secaucus, New Jersey and overhead wire issues for causing the suspension in an out of New York City during the evening rush Thursday.

Amtrak trains along the Northeast Corridor were suspended from Philadelphia to New Haven, Connecticut.

Riders complained about a lack of communication and updates, and said they were left scrambling to find alternate routes home.

"I feel that this has to be addressed. Obviously something is happening operationally," said Marisa Roitman.

"So it's pretty frustrating and I think pretty dangerous with all the mobs, you know, all of us gathering so, in such large crowds trying to make it through the alleyways and the stairwells for alternate transportation," said David Freeman.

Not the first time in 2024

It was the second time this week that trains were halted. Overhead wires and a disabled train left commuters stranded for hours on Tuesday.

In May, a power outage caused by overhead wires falling onto the tracks brought Amtrak and NJ Transit service to a halt for hours at the start of rush hour. Gov. Phil Murphy called it "an unmitigated disaster" by Amtrak.

Meanwhile, NJ Transit fares are scheduled to increase on July 1.