Expected heat wave drives Red Alert forecast in NYC and beyond through Friday

The First Alert Weather Team has declared a Red Alert through Friday in New York and beyond due to an expected heat wave, high humidity and air quality concerns in the forecast.

CBS2

Alert: Red Alert from today through Friday due to dangerous heat and excessive humidity.

CBS2

Advisories:

CBS2

Air Quality Alert: 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. Wednesday for New York City, northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley due to elevated ground level ozone.

CBS2

Heat Advisory: Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley. Feels like 95-100.

Excessive Heat Watch: 6 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday for most of New Jersey. Feels like 100-105.

Today (Juneteenth): Another mild morning, with temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Hot and humid this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to nearly 90, feels like 95+ inland.

Tonight: Mild again with lows in the 70s and 60s.

Tomorrow (summer solstice): Very hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s but feels like 95 or so. The summer solstice occurs at 4:50 p.m.

CBS2

Looking Ahead:

CBS2

Friday (first full day of summer): Very hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s; feels like 95+.

Saturday: Hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s but feels like 90.

CBS2

Sunday: Hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to nearly 90 but feels like the 90s.