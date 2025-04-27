Watch CBS News
Saquon Barkley spotted with Trump before Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was spotted with President Trump in New Jersey on Sunday, one day before the team visits the White House after winning the Super Bowl.

Mr. Trump told reporters that Barkley is a "nice guy" and that he "wanted to race him," but he decided not to do it. The two were spotted getting off Marine One at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey.

Barkley spending time with Mr. Trump comes days after Super Bowl LIX MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts dodged a question about whether he'll attend the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win.

Trump
President Trump walks with Philadelphia Eagles football player Saquon Barkley before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport April 27, 2025, in Morristown, New Jersey. Evan Vucci / AP

According to a pool report, Mr. Trump and Barkley took photos with a child in the White House Rose Garden just before 7:30 p.m. The two then walked into the Oval Office.

During the annual NFL owners meetings, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie told reporters that it was an "obvious choice" to head to the White House after winning the Super Bowl. 

"We just felt this is a time-honored tradition, being invited by the White House," Lurie said. "There was no reticence whatsoever. To be celebrated at the White House is a good thing."

However, Lurie also said the visit is "optional" for the players.

The Eagles didn't go to the White House after winning Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots after Mr. Trump rescinded their invitation. 

"There were special circumstances back then that were very different," Lurie said at the owner's meetings. "This was kind of an obvious choice. And we look forward to it. When you grow up and you hear about, 'Oh, the championship team got to go to the White House,' that's what this is. And so we didn't have that opportunity and now we do, and I think we're all looking forward to it."  

Barkley is coming off the best season of his career in his first year with the Eagles. He was named AP Offensive Player of the Year, broke multiple franchise records and etched himself into NFL history by breaking Terrell Davis' regular and postseason rushing record

The Eagles rewarded Barkley with a historic contract extension in the offseason, making him the highest paid running back in NFL history.

