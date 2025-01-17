Snow Bowl, Part 2? Eagles fans reflect on 2013 classic as storm moves in for Sunday's playoff game

Eagles fans gear up for snowy game day, reflecting on memorable 2013 Snow Bowl

Eagles fans gear up for snowy game day, reflecting on memorable 2013 Snow Bowl

Eagles fans gear up for snowy game day, reflecting on memorable 2013 Snow Bowl

As winter weather looms over the weekend, Philadelphia Eagles fans are bracing for a game day experience like no other.

With snow in the forecast for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, many fans are reminiscing about a memorable game back in 2013, when Mother Nature made her presence felt during a thrilling Eagles vs. Lions game.

"I'll never forget it," Eagles fan Gianmarco Martuscelli said, recalling the 2013 game that turned into an unexpected snowstorm. "All of a sudden, in the middle of the second quarter, it started coming down hard, and it just kept coming."

Fans sit in the stands and watch play as snow falls during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions on December 8, 2013 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles won 34-20. Hunter Martin / Getty Images

Martuscelli added snow began to fall heavily during the game, catching many by surprise.

"We weren't expecting snow at all, so we didn't really prepare for gloves or a nice winter hat," Martuscelli said with a laugh, noting how fans weren't ready for the conditions.

By the end of the game, snow had even gotten into fans' beers, but despite the weather, the game was unforgettable.

In that iconic game, the Eagles took on the Detroit Lions, with Nick Foles under center for Philadelphia and Matthew Stafford throwing for Detroit. Running back LeSean McCoy was the show's star, rushing for 217 yards and two touchdowns while the snow continued to fall, adding to the spectacle.

Mychal Kendricks #95 of the Philadelphia Eagles stands over Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions after knocking him down during a game on December 8, 2013, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles won 34-20. Hunter Martin/Philadelphia Eagles/Getty Images

"By the end of the third or fourth quarter, we had snow in our beers. It was amazing," Martuscelli said. "LeSean went crazy that game."

For Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, who was playing for the Lions then, the snow presented its own challenges.

"Do you know how hard it was to tackle those boys in that snow? It was slushy out there," Slay recalled.

The storm dumped over 6 inches of snow on the players and fans in the stands, making the game day a unique experience.

Eagles fans are already preparing for a similar snowy experience as this weekend's game approaches.

Gayle Saunders, co-host of 4th & Jawn, shared his strategy for staying warm: "Not a lot of people are built for the snow, but diehards are. We'll be out there tailgating, braving the cold. Might need a couple of audibles, but this Eagles team is physical."

Martuscelli, now a seasoned snow game veteran, is also ready.

"We'll be bundled up, with a couple heaters and blankets in tow," he said, making sure to stay warm in the snow.

Fans watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Detroit Lions on December 8, 2013 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Elsa / Getty Images

For some fans, it's all about layers — and style.

"I've got three layers underneath, sweatpants, three pairs of socks, heat warmers, gloves, and my Eagles Snuggie throwback," Saunders said with a laugh. "We're going to look good in the snow."

With snow expected to hit the region, local officials are preparing for the weather's impact.

PennDOT has extra crews on standby to prepare I-95 and the surrounding roadways for the snowy conditions. They advise fans to give themselves extra time for travel and to use the 511 PA system for up-to-date road information.

As Eagles fans gear up for another potentially snowy game day, the forecast isn't just about the weather — it's about an Eagles win.

Hopefully, this Sunday will bring both snow and another victory to the Birds.