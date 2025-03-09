Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley receives key to Allentown, Pennsylvania

What former Eagle Jason Avant wants to see from Super Bowl champions in 2025 offseason

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was honored for his historic season on Sunday and received the key to Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Barkley, a native of Coplay, Pennsylvania, who played at Whitehall High School, was honored at the PPL Center in Allentown following his first year with the Eagles that ended in a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Barkley's high school football coach, Brian Gilbert, told CBS Philadelphia before the Super Bowl that he "worked his tail off" at Whitehall.

Last week, Barkley was rewarded for his play in the 2024 season with a historic contract extension that made him the league's first-ever $20 million-plus-per-year running back. The two-year contract extension is worth $41.2 million and eclipses Christian McCaffrey's $19 million AAV.

After spending the first six years of his career with the New York Giants, Barkley had a career-year in Philadelphia and earned the AP Offensive Player of the Year Award. He was also named an MVP finalist.

Barkley became the ninth player to rush for 2,000 yards and broke Terrell Davis' regular season and postseason rushing record. He led the NFL in rushing with 2,005 yards on 345 carries and 13 touchdowns.

Barkley also holds the record for most rushing yards in a single season in Eagles franchise history and most rushing yards in a single game. Both records were held by former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy.