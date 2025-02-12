Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley on Taylor Swift being booed at Super Bowl LIX: "I don't get it"

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley said he didn't understand why Taylor Swift was booed during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

In an interview on Wednesday on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Barkley said Swift has helped grow the game of football.

"You know, I remember that they showed her on the jumbotron and she got booed," Barkley said. "I don't get it. I don't get why she was getting hate there."

"She's there supporting her significant other, and she's made the game bigger," he added. "You know, we're all about, in football, we're all about, you know, how can we expand the game and make it more, you know, internationally and we're traveling to Brazil and we're traveling to Mexico, and you know, apparently we're traveling to Australia soon, so we're trying to expand the game and, you know, her being a part of it's only helping that, so I don't get the slack that she's getting."

Swift was at the game cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. In last year's Super Bowl, Swift was cheered when the Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Ice Spice, from left, Taylor Swift, Este Haim and Alana Haim watch during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. Gerald Herbert / AP

But that wasn't the case in New Orleans. Swift was booed loudly by a pro-Eagles crowd. She gave a bit of a side-eye to rapper Ice Spice when she realized the booing was directed at her.

Swift, who grew up in Berks County, has been dating Kelce since 2023 and spent the last two seasons attending Chiefs games and cheering on the team with family and friends.

Barkley was bottled up for the most part in Super Bowl LIX vs. the Chiefs. He rushed for 57 yards on 25 carries and caught six passes for 40 yards. But the Eagles were able to beat Kansas City with a dominant defense and incredible performance from quarterback Jalen Hurts, who won Super Bowl MVP.

Barkley and the rest of the Eagles will celebrate the second Lombardi Trophy in the team's history on Friday with a parade on Broad Street.