Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley's high school football coach says superstar "worked his tail off"

Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley is a role model for Whitehall kids, high school coach says

This season was record-breaking for Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

Heading into the Super Bowl, the Lehigh Valley native is on the hunt for a win with his hometown team.

Whitehall High School's Zephyr Stadium is blanketed in snow and ice, but this school is lit up with pride for Barkley.

"To this day, hard for me to get used to. I liked him in 21. I'm getting used to 26," Barkley's high school football coach Brian Gilbert said.

Barkly wore No. 21 as a player at Whitehall High School. He wears 26 for the Eagles now.

Brian Gilbert with Saquon Barkley Brian Gilbert

"Matt Millen, Dan Koppen, blue collar, hard-working. You know, if you want something here, you got to work for it," Gilbert said.

And Barkley worked for it.

"He wasn't a starting running back as a sophomore, he wanted to be a starting running back, so he worked his tail off going into his junior year," Gilbert said.

Barkley went on to Penn State and then was drafted second overall by the New York Giants in 2018.

With the Eagles this year, he's had a record-breaking season.

"I see him, especially after that run against the Rams in the snow, having so much fun … I'm watching him play high school football, college football," Gilbert said.

Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball for a touchdown during the NFC Divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 19, 2025 in Philadelphia. Getty Images

Without question, Barkley is one heck of a football player, but his former coaches and teachers say that's only part of his legacy.

"He's like a role model. Kids want to do things the right way, like Saquon did," Tim Cunningham, a coach and teacher, said.

"He is who you see. He's a wonderful human being, and that's what's best about this story," Whitehall-Coplay Schools Superintendent Chris Schiffert said.

Athletic director Bob Hartman agreed.

Saquon Barkley reverse hurdles over Jarrian Jones of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 3, 2024 in Philadelphia. Getty Images

"He babysat my kids. You don't let a kid do that unless you trust them, right?" Whitehall-Coplay Schools athletic director Bob Hartman said.

Hartman still stays in touch with Barkley, texting him before and after each game.

"When he's here, it's really like he never left," Hartman said. "Genuine, real, loves this place and this place loves him."

There are little signs of No. 21 all over the Whitehall-Coplay School District campus, from outside of the fieldhouse and inside the high school trophy case, down to a signed picture of him hanging in a hallway.

"He was a constant person asking questions. What can I do to get better?" Barkley's freshman football coach Doug Bonshak said.

"He's a guy I think everyone will root for," Bonshak said.