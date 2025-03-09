Watch CBS News

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley given key to Allentown

Saquon Barkley, a native of Coplay, Pennsylvania, who played at Whitehall High School, was honored at the PPL Center in Allentown following his first year with the Eagles that ended in a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.