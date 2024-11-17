Dozens gather at Carroll Park in Philadelphia to honor crash victims, push for safer streets

Advocates in Philadelphia push for safer streets on day remembering traffic victims

Sunday is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, and people across the country gathered to honor the lives lost.

Families of crash victims in Philadelphia came together in Carroll Park to reflect on the impact of traffic violence in the city.

"It's tragic. It's heartbreaking. It's painful," said Nereda Jones-Pugh, the mother of Nyier "Nas" Cunningham who was killed in a hit-and-run in 2022.

The parents of Mario D'Adamo also attended. D'Adamo was hit and killed while riding his bike in FDR Park in August of 2023.

"The impact of losing a son. He's here. A second later, you're expecting him to walk through the door and he's not there. It's a trauma." Mario D'Adamo, who shares the same name with his son.

"It's horrible, horrible. It's a horrible feeling to live like this," Paula D'Adamo said.

There have been 116 traffic fatalities in Philadelphia so far this year, which is why many have continued to push local and state leaders to do more to make the roads safer.

Recently passed bills in Philly adding more speed cameras at intersections and making it illegal to stop in bike lanes are both solutions with some potential, but advocates believe more still needs to be done.

"We will continue to demand that our leaders in Harrisburg and City Hall prioritize safety because everyone deserves to get to their destination safely," said Chris Gale with the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

And for families of crash victims like the D'Adamos, they also vow to never stop fighting to save lives.

"Their life mattered. No matter who. How they were killed. Their life mattered," said Paula D'Adamo.

"There has to be stiffer penalties, so these days of remembrance make a difference," said Mario D'Adamo.