Family remembers Philadelphia attorney killed in attempted hit-and-run last year

Philadelphia attorney killed in an attempted hit-and-run remembered by family, one year later

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On a chilly and windy Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia, the family of Mario D'Adamo III came together to mourn his death on what would've been his 38th birthday.

"He was a light," said his mother Paula D'Adamo. "He loved to tease. He was vibrant."

The Philadelphia attorney was killed on Aug. 4, 2023, in what police call an attempted hit-and-run. He was struck while he was riding his bike in the bike lane at FDR Park.

"And that was the saddest day of my life," Paula D'Adamo said. "The saddest day of my life."

Authorities said the driver tried to get away but crashed.

Court records show Thomas Ford, 67, of Philadelphia is facing several charges including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

"It's horrible," said Mario D'Adamo who shares the same name as his son. "Every day, you try to go through the day's work. And it's like a shadow that's just hanging over you that he's actually gone."

Friends and loved ones joined his family in the very place he was struck to remember his life. A ghost bike was placed there in his honor as well.

"He loved this park. He would come here almost daily. Either ride his bike, jog," Mario D'Adamo said.

The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia has been working with D'Adamo's family, calling his death a reminder of the need to make the roads safer.

"We need real safety road design," Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia's Nicole Brunet said. "We need protected, connected bike lanes. We need parking-protected bike lanes."

And while the family tries to heal, they're hoping the driver accused of killing him is held accountable for leaving a hole that can never be filled.

"I want to see him. I want to hug him. I just want him to be here with me," said Paula D'Adamo.