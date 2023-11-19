Cyclists commemorate lives lost on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A large group of cyclists rode through Philadelphia on Sunday to raise awareness about bike safety.

It was a somber ride marking World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. More than 100 bicyclists hit the streets to pay tribute to cyclists killed in car crashes.

Among them was Sidney Ozer, who lost his 17-year-old son, Samuel.

"On Father's Day 2020, he was coming home from his job at the bike store and was struck and killed by an automobile on Henry Avenue -- a high injury, high impact street," Ozer said.

According to the city of Philadelphia's Office of Complete Streets, more than 110 people have been killed in traffic fatalities this year.

This includes 10 cyclists.

"Philadelphia is a Vision Zero city. That means we want to get to zero traffic deaths and the numbers are going in the wrong direction," said Laura Fredricks, who is a co-founder of Families for Safe Streets of Greater Philadelphia.

Fredricks helped organize the commemorative bike ride.

It started in Roxborough and ended in Hunting Park, where speakers read the names of cyclists who lost their lives.

"We need safe street legislation. We need the senators and representatives and Harrisburg to listen," Fredricks said.

Advocates want to see more bike lanes where there's a row of parked cars separating the bicyclists from moving traffic. While this type of bike lane is legal on city streets, it's not legal on state-owned roads.

Advocates also want to see the Speed Camera Pilot Program on Roosevelt Boulevard extended because it's set to expire next month.

"If Samuel had a protected bike lane—they put in a recreational trail—he would be alive today," Ozer said. "If the intersection had a traffic light, which the state finally put in, he would be alive today."

With Thanksgiving coming up, there will be an empty seat at the dinner table where Samuel would have sat.

Ozer is vowing to celebrate his son's life and continue the fight for safer streets in his honor.