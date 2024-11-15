New bike lane law in effect in Philadelphia won't be fully enforced until signage replaced

A new bike lane law with tougher penalties for drivers is now in effect in Philadelphia. Cyclists say it will make the streets safer but CBS News Philadelphia found out enforcement won't happen for a while.

Jessie Amadio bikes through Philadelphia every day. As a member of Philly Bike Action, she's been pleading for changes to the city's bike lanes for a long time.

"We're really hoping that this legislation which does include [an] increase in penalties will start to change behavior once people realize that there is going to be a consequence," Amadio said.

The bill, originally dubbed "Get Out The Bike Lane" increases fines for violations in bike lanes from $75 to $125 in Center City and University City, and from $50 to $75 in other parts of the city.

It passed unanimously in the city council last month.

This week, Mayor Cherelle Parker signed it into law which also changes the bike lanes along Spruce and Pine streets from "no parking" zones to "no stopping" zones. That eliminates the 20-minute grace period people could legally stop in a bike lane. Earlier this year, a CBS News Philadelphia investigation found car after car blocking bike lanes for over 20 minutes.

"By saying that a bike lane is not for parking ever, you open the door for upgrades to physical protection in the future," Amadio said.

CBS News Philadelphia learned that even though the law is now in effect, drivers on Pine and Spruce won't face stiffer penalties right away. A spokesperson with the Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) says they won't enforce the new ordinance until all of the signage has been updated to say "no stopping".

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems (OTIS) emailed a statement saying in part:

"While the 'Get Out the Bike Lane' legislation passed, the regulation will not be enforced on Spruce and Pine streets -- or any other location where existing signage directly conflicts with the new 'No Stopping Anytime' regulation -- until the Department of Streets installs new 'No Stopping Anytime' signage along the corridor in Spring 2025. This legislation is effective immediately on all bike lanes across the city where existing signage does not conflict with the new regulation."

Robert Koskinas makes deliveries in Center City all the time. He stopped his truck in a bike lane on Spruce Street Friday afternoon when he told CBS News Philadelphia the new law doesn't solve the problem. He said drivers need to pay more attention when driving around the small streets and be more aware of cyclists adding, "I think if they had more places for the commercial vehicles to park, it would be cleaner as far as the bike lanes go."

The city is also considering physical barriers, such as concrete bollards along the Spruce and Pine bike lanes. City leaders are still in the public engagement phase of that project and held an open house on Oct. 17.

A statement from the Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems (OTIS) said:

OTIS is continuing to finalize analysis from exit surveys and public comments. The next phase will involve finalizing the loading zone plan on Spruce and Pine Streets. The new loading zones are expected to be installed concurrently with the new 'No Stopping Anytime' signage. All other aspects of the project are still in the planning phase and updates will be published on the project webpage when available."