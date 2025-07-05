Philadelphia Phillies' Suárez gets a shorter start as the ace left-hander's workload grows

Ranger Suárez has piled up enough pitches and innings this season for the reigning NL East champion Philadelphia Phillies to fit the modern definition of a workhorse.

On Saturday, it was time for a break.

Or at least time to shorten the left-hander's outing against Cincinnati to give him some rest and try to prevent wear and tear on a body that broke down at the end of last season.

Suárez was pulled after just five innings and 80 pitches, the fewest of each since his first start of the season in early May.

Suárez earned a no-decision but did his part — along with home runs from Alec Bohm, Kyle Schwarber and Edmundo Sosa — to help the Phillies beat the Reds 5-1.

Manager Rob Thomson said that because of a recent heavy workload, Suárez entered on an 85-pitch limit.

Suárez had pitched at least seven innings in each of his last five starts and thrown at least six in all but his first start of the year, when he allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suárez reacts after giving up a solo home run to Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton / AP

Suárez (7-2, 1.99 ERA) has been superb since then. He made six June starts and threw at least 94 pitches in all of them, and he has a 1.22 ERA over his last 11 starts.

"We went into today just trying to pull back a little bit," Thomson said. "I don't really concern myself with (velocity) because he pitches, and that's what he did today. He threw strikes, first-pitch strikes."

Suárez said he agreed with Thomson's decision to play it safe with his left shoulder and back.

Suárez has not allowed more than one earned run since June 7 at Pittsburgh, and he's permitted one or zero earned runs in nine of his 12 starts.

Even though he missed April as he recovered from a back injury, Suárez's numbers are strong enough to merit consideration for a second straight All-Star nod. Thomson stumped for his star pitcher — who's eligible for free agency at the end of the season — along with fellow starters Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sánchez to represent the NL on July 15 in Atlanta.

He'll find out Sunday if he's on the team.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suárez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton / AP

"When the season starts, one of the goals you have as a player is to go to the All-Star Game," Suárez said through an interpreter. "On that end, I'm a little hopeful. If that happens, I'm excited about it. But I think the main thing for us right now is to focus on just finishing the season as healthy as possible."

The Phillies have reason to be cautious with Suárez as they chase their fourth straight playoff berth and first World Series title since 2008.

Suárez went 10-2 with a 1.83 ERA in 16 starts last season through June 25 before a bad back stuck him on the injured list, and he tailed off with a 2-6 mark and a 6.54 ERA over his last 11 starts. Suárez also missed time with a back injury in 2022.

The Phillies need Suárez healthy and at his best in October, even if pitch counts cost him a win in July.

"If we have to do it again," Thomson said, "we'll do it again."