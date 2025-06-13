Suárez tosses 7 shutout innings, Schwarber hits 22nd homer to lead Philadelphia Phillies past Toronto Blue Jays

Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run homer, Ranger Suárez struck out six in seven shutout innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-0 on Friday night.

Suárez (5-1) continued to shine since his return from an early-season back injury. He allowed seven runs in his first start of the season and has allowed only seven total in his next seven starts.

The Phillies have won three of their last four games and remain in the thick of the NL East hunt, even with key pieces Bryce Harper and Aaron Nola nursing injuries.

Harper fielded groundballs at first base before the game, but has yet to swing the bat or throw as he recovers from right wrist inflammation. A two-time NL MVP, Harper seems unlikely to return from the 10-day injured list when his eligibility is up after the three-game set with the Blue Jays. Nola has an injury in his right ribcage and can't throw for at least two weeks. Nola, who had already been out since early May with a sprained right ankle, said he experienced discomfort when he takes deep breaths, and "obviously, throwing."

Suárez received a standing ovation from Phillies fans when he walked off the mound in the seventh after throwing his 94th pitch.

He got all the help he needed when the Phillies scored four runs off Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman (5-5) in the second inning. Brandon Marsh socked an RBI double off the wall for a 1-0 lead and Schwarber connected on his 22nd homer of the season, a 410-foot shot to dead center that landed just beyond the outstretched glove of Myles Straw.

Otto Kemp, a rookie who played at first base to move Alec Bohm back to his natural third base spot, doubled for his first career extra-base hit in the second and tacked on an RBI single in the sixth for a 5-0 lead.

Key moment

Trea Turner held an Emmy Award won for a documentary on his 2023 turnaround and then turned in a Gold Glove play in the third inning on a sliding grab to rob Toronto of a hit.

Key stat

Suárez walked just one batter.

Up next

The Blue Jays send RHP Bowden Francis (2-8, 6.18 ERA) against Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (5-2, 3.10 ERA) on Saturday.