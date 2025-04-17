Phillies hold Brandon Marsh out of lineup with knee injury, reveal what's next for Ranger Suarez

Jesús Luzardo on rec specs, pitching for Phillies and his new sweeper

Brandon Marsh's slow start to the 2025 season just took another twisted turn.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson revealed before Thursday's series finale against the San Francisco Giants that Marsh twisted his right knee and will be reevaluated over the next few days. Johan Rojas got the start in center field Thursday, the second straight day Marsh has sat and the third of the last four.

"He kind of turned his knee a little bit," Thomson said. "Twisted it, so he's a little sore. We'll keep him out today."

Marsh pinch hit for Rojas in the sixth inning of Wednesday's loss to the Giants and went 0 for 2, dropping his average to .095. He's hitless in his last 31 at-bats and hasn't recorded a hit since March 30.

Rojas has also struggled in center field, the latest mishap occurring Wednesday night when he failed to catch the cutoff man on a throw home. He's hit .278 this season with a .683 OPS, but is 1 for his last 12.

Phillies center fielders are 3 for 43 in April, a batting average of .070. Rojas has all three hits, but will get the opportunity to play every day with Marsh out (even if it's for a few days).

"Well, it's better for him for sure," Thomson said of Rojas playing. "He'll get the reps and the experience, but we need to see where we're at with Brandon first."

Ranger Suárez's rehab start

Ranger Suárez pitched his first rehab assignment in Low-A Clearwater on Wednesday night. He threw 54 pitches in four innings and allowed one run on three hits with one walk. Thirty-nine of his 54 pitches were for strikes, and his fastball ranged from 90 to 93 mph.

Thomson said Suárez "felt good," and he'll be in Philadelphia for a bullpen session Friday. His next rehab start is scheduled for Tuesday in Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and he reported no issues with his back.

"I think he needs more than one (rehab start)," Thomson said. "In theory, next time out you go to 70 (pitches) or 75, then 90 or 95. So we'll see."

Suárez isn't likely to return to the rotation before the end of April based on the minimum two rehab starts Thomson was describing. The Phillies are still preparing for him to rejoin the rotation when he returns from the IL.