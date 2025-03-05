Ukrainian archbishop based in Philadelphia asks people to pray for Pope Francis amid sickness

Pope Francis was absent from Ash Wednesday services in Rome as he remains hospitalized with double pneumonia this week, but the Vatican says the pope is in stable condition and has not had any more episodes of respiratory failure.

Many remember Pope Francis' historic visit to Philadelphia in 2015, a moment that left a lasting mark on the city and its Catholic community. That includes Archbishop Borys Gudziak, who has served as the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy since he was appointed by Pope Francis in 2019.

"I've met him many times, know him personally," Gudziak said. "He has brought us clergy down to really see the people. Not that we didn't before, but he has put an emphasis on this."

He described the pope's leadership as deeply prophetic, with his words and actions often encouraging the faithful to step outside the walls of the church and reach out to those in need.

"He has touched people who suffer and encouraged us to follow the example of Jesus in doing so," Gudziak said.

As Pope Francis continues to recover from health complications, many in the Catholic community are praying for his swift recovery. Gudziak shared his thoughts on what he believes is Francis' lasting legacy:

"He pushed the Catholic flock and I think many in the world to rethink many things," Gudziak said. "That we are a field hospital. It's muddy, it's bloody, but … the healing hand of the Lord is there."

The archbishop emphasized the pope's focus on being close to those in need, a central aspect of his legacy.

"The example of Jesus of being close is something that is at the center of his legacy. The fact that he says the Church is for all —'tutti, tutti, tutti' — all are welcome to the Church," he said.

As Lent begins, Gudziak encourages the faithful to keep Pope Francis in their thoughts and prayers, especially given the uncertainty of his health.

"In these critical days for the Holy Father, I pray for him and ask other people to pray for the pope, who has asked the world twice a week for three years to pray for Ukraine," Gudziak said.