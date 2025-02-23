Pope Francis top of mind for St. Joseph's University community in Philadelphia amid health challenges

The sounds of the St. Joseph's University's chapel choir filled the sanctuary on Sunday night. Pope Francis, who is in critical condition with a complex lung infection and early kidney failure, is top of mind for many on Hawk Hill.

"You can't help but feel touched by him, and now you just want to feel a way we can — through prayer — accompany him in his need right now," the Rev. Daniel Joyce, vice president for mission and ministry at St. Joseph's University, said.

Joyce spoke with CBS News Philadelphia ahead of evening Mass.

"His simplicity of life and his very personal style of leadership, I think, have left an incredible impact on the global stage," Joyce said.

Melissa Kelly Photography / SJU

Part of Francis' lasting impact connects back to this very campus.

During his visit to Philadelphia in 2015, the pontiff made a surprise stop at the Catholic Jesuit university.

"It was pretty chaotic. Some thousands of people poured onto the campus ... as he arrived," Joyce said.

Joyce distinctly remembers the late September day.

"It was typical of Pope Francis. It was for a very important thing that he wanted to say about interfaith dialogue," Father Joyce said.

Melissa Kelly Photography / SJU

Today, a reminder of the historic visit sits feet away from the chapel's entrance. The "Synagoga and Ecclesia in Our Time" sculpture — which symbolizes "interfaith dialogue and unity" – was blessed by the pope.

"His stopping here and being a part of our community, even for a little bit, has been a blessing, and he continues to be a super powerful inspiration to us today and he will be that in decades to come," Joyce said.