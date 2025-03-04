Ukrainian Archbishop Borys Gudziak urges Trump to visit Ukraine after Oval Office meeting with Zelenskyy

Archbishop Borys Gudziak is the highest-ranking Ukrainian Catholic bishop in the U.S. As a leader deeply connected to both his faith and his heritage, both the ongoing war in Ukraine and the contentious Oval Office meeting last week between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy weigh heavy.

"Most Americans right here understand what is going on. Who started this war; who is the aggressor? Who is the victim? Who is battling for democracy, freedom; freedom of religion? Most Americans understand because it's so clear," Gudziak said.

The question that has been on the minds of many Ukrainians and Americans alike following the meeting in the Oval Office is: What's next for Ukraine?

When asked about his thoughts on the heated discussion between Mr. Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Zelenskyy, Gudziak responded with deep sadness.

"To put it succinctly, sadness and shame that a victim is being abused and that a war criminal aggressor is being embraced," he said, highlighting the emotional toll of watching such discussions unfold. "Ultimately, it's the lack of the desire to see the person. To see the sacrifice. To see the suffering."

Gudziak, appointed by Pope Francis in 2019, has made 12 trips to war-torn Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began. He has met with Ukrainians on the frontlines and engaged with Zelenskyy in efforts to help his country. His visits have been a testament to his commitment to the people of Ukraine, and he's felt the frustration of his community firsthand.

"There is great concern for many of our members of our community here in Philadelphia, throughout the United States, and internationally," he said. "Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians, and just the incredible frustration of some not to see the facts on the ground."

The archbishop expressed concern that the White House is misinterpreting key facts about the war and the real threat posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He emphasized the grave risks of ignoring the current situation and the potential for further devastation if Putin's ambitions are not contained.

"Putin has not stepped away from this. He is explicit in his intentions. There is no Ukraine; there will be no Ukraine, and if genocide is necessary, so be it," he said. "If Ukrainians falter, totalitarianism will spread, and we in America will feel it exactly how President Zelenskyy tried to say to President Trump."

When asked what message he would deliver to Mr. Trump, Gudziak's advice was simple: See the situation for yourself.

"First, go and see and meet the people. Not the politicians, not the geopolitical spectrum, but see the facts on the ground," he said. "The truth is visible in the suffering of the people."

Despite the shifting attitudes from Mr. Trump toward Ukraine, Gudziak remains hopeful. He believes that most Americans understand the gravity of the situation and the roles of the aggressor and the victim.

"Ukraine today is an epicenter of global change and the Ukrainians today are saying not so fast buddy; not all truth is transactional, not everything could be bought and sold," Gudziak said. "There's good and there's evil, there's truth and there's lies, and we're willing to risk our lives for that."