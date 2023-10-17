Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: NLCS Game 2 lineups

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies will look to take a 2-0 series lead in the National League Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night.

The Phillies won Game 1 of the NLCS 5-3 thanks to homers from Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper and another dominant night from Zack Wheeler.

Here's the Phillies' lineup for Game 2:

DH Kyle Schwarber

SS Trea Turner

1B Bryce Harper

3B Alec Bohm

2B Bryson Stott

C J.T. Realmuto

RF Nick Castellanos

LF Brandon Marsh

CF Johan Rojas

RHP Aaron Nola

The Phillies are running back the same lineup from Game 1 with right-hander Merrill Kelly on the mound.

The sample size is small, but not many hitters outside of Turner and Realmuto have had success against Kelly.

Turner is 9/21 against Kelly with three doubles, six RBIs and three strikeouts. Realmuto is hitting .333 off Kelly in nine at-bats, including one homer.

Kelly is 1-0 this postseason with five strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA. Before Game 2, Kelly poked the bear and said he "would be very surprised" if Citizens Bank Park is louder than World Baseball Classic. Guess we'll have to find out after the game.

The Phillies will be sending Nola to the mound in Game 2. Through two postseason starts, Nola is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA.

Below is Arizona's lineup for Game 2 in South Philly: