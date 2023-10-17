Phillies, Flyers and soccer games make for traffic nightmare in Philadelphia Tuesday night

3 sports events at same time make for busy night in South Philly

3 sports events at same time make for busy night in South Philly

3 sports events at same time make for busy night in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three simultaneous sporting events at Citizens Bank Park, Wells Fargo Center and Lincoln Financial Field will make for a traffic nightmare Tuesday night in South Philadelphia.

Prepare for heavy traffic if you're headed down, and consider taking public transportation to save yourself time and cut down on congestion.

Fans are urged to leave early, have a plan and prepare to be patient.

These are the events taking place:

Flyers home opener, Phillies-D-Backs Game 2, Mexico-Germany friendly schedules

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vancouver Canucks at Wells Fargo Center at 6 p.m. and block party from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mexico vs. Germany Men's National Team Soccer Friendly at Lincoln Financial Field at 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks NLCS Game 2 at Citizens Bank Park at 8:07 p.m. and block party at 5 p.m.

SEPTA offering free rides to NRG Station Tuesday night

SEPTA's Broad Street Line is offering free rides to and from NRG Station courtesy of Budweiser and Bud Light.

BSL free rides will start at 5 p.m. and run through the last train of the night. The Broad Street Line will also offer express services from Fern Rock Transportation Center to NRG Station running every 10 minutes starting at 6:28 p.m.

Discounted parking at lots and garages a short ride from Philadelphia Sports Complex

The PPA and several parking companies are offering flat rates for some garages and discounted parking in Center City.

There is free citywide kiosk parking beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday through 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

All PPA regional rail parking lots along SEPTA's transit lines will have free parking beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

There is a flat $5 rate (24-hour period) after 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the following Center City garages (to receive the discounted rate, customers must bring their parking ticket and pay at the PPA Management Office in each garage):

AutoPark at Independence Mall (5th & Market Streets)

AutoPark at the Fashion District (10th & Filbert Streets)

AutoPark at Old City (2nd & Sansom Streets)

Parkade on 8th (801 Filbert Street)