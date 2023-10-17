Merrill Kelly "would be very surprised" if Citizens Bank Park is louder than World Baseball Classic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly poked the bear. Well, some 45,000 bears.

Kelly will start Game 2 of the NL Championship Series with the Phillies on Tuesday in a raucous Citizens Bank Park.

Don't tell the 35-year-old righty that 111 decibels is anything to be intimated by.

"I obviously haven't heard this place on the field," Kelly said before Monday's Game 1, "but I would be very surprised if it trumped that Venezuela game down in Miami. When Trea [Turner] hit that grand slam, I don't think I've ever experienced -- at least baseball-wise, I don't think I've ever experienced an atmosphere like that."

Kelly, of course, is referencing Phillies shortstop Trea Turner's go-ahead grand slam for Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game against Venezuela in March. Kelly did not pitch in that game.

The righty pitcher made Team USA's roster and allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings over two starts for the Team USA.

When Turner hit the grand slam, loanDepot Park in Miami erupted.

"I hope this isn't louder than that," Kelly said Monday about Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies will face Kelly for the second time in 2023 on Tuesday night. The Phils beat the Diamondbacks, 4-3, in 10 innings on June 14 in a game Kelly started in Arizona. The righty allowed three runs on three hits in six innings.

Kelly will be making his second-ever start at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night.

The last time Kelly pitched in Philly, he threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings in a 2-0 D-backs win on June 12, 2019.

This was the Phillies' lineup for that game:

Cesar Hernandez Jean Segura Jay Bruce Rhys Hoskins J.T. Realmuto Scott Kingery Nick Williams Maikel Franco Zach Eflin

That's a far cry from the lineup he'll face Tuesday, a lineup that leads the postseason with 16 home runs and a .905 OPS.