Schwarber, Harper, Castellanos homer as Phillies beat Diamondbacks in NLCS Game 1
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos each hit homers as the Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-3, in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night.
Zack Wheeler was dominant once again for the Phillies. He finished eight strikeouts and allowed three hits and two runs.
Game 2 of the NLCS will be on Tuesday night in South Philly.
The Phillies have a 1-0 lead in the best of seven series.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
