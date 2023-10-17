Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce cheer on Phillies at Game 1 against Diamondbacks

Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce take in Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 1

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There was no Taylor Swift in sight Monday night as the Philadelphia Phillies hit three home runs and beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 at Citizens Bank Park.

CBS News Philadelphia

But Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were in the stands cheering on the Fightin Phils.

The Kelce brothers were shown on the scoreboard during Game 1 of the National League Championship Series and showed up on MLB's account on X as well.

"It's Red October baby, Phillies season is here, and we're dominating tonight," Jason says.

We also got some feedback from TK on the crowd noise at Citizens Bank Park.

"I mean this place is rocking," Travis says.

MLB brought some sound level meters to The Bank on Monday night and noise levels spiked to 111 decibels.