Bryce Harper back in Phillies lineup 2 days after being hit by pitch

Bryce Harper is back in the Phillies lineup today for their spring training game against the Boston Red Sox, two days after Toronto pitcher Rich Lovelady hit him with a pitch. Harper had a scheduled day off on Thursday.

Harper left the Phillies' exhibition game against the Blue Jays on Wednesday after Lovelady hit him with a 92 mph sinker in his upper right arm. After the game, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Harper had a bruise on his triceps.

The Phillies' first baseman will bat second against Boston, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Fans can watch the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia+. Jesús Luzardo, who the Phils acquired in a trade with the Marlins, is making his spring debut.

Harper, a two-time National League MVP, is 0 for 2 with a walk in three plate appearances in Grapefruit League play.

In Thursday's 7-7 tie with the New York Yankees, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber started at first base. Schwarber hadn't played first base since 2021, when the Red Sox acquired him from Washington.

Thomson told reporters after Thursday's game that Schwarber's "routes to first base were good." Schwarber is expected to see more time in the field this spring, in left and at first, to give the club more roster flexibility.

Here is today's full spring training lineup:

Trea Turner, SS Bryce Harper, 1B Alec Bohm, 3B Nick Castellanos, RF Max Kepler, LF J.T. Realmuto, C Bryson Stott, 2B Brandon Marsh, CF Johan Rojas, DH