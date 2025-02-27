Phillies-Yankees spring training game features a few lineup wrinkles

A day after Toronto pitcher Rich Lovelady hit Bryce Harper with a pitch in a spring training game, the Phillies' lineup against the Yankees features a couple of interesting wrinkles. Their first baseman and left fielder for Thursday's exhibition game have a combined 12 games of MLB experience at their respective positions.

Kyle Schwarber is playing first base and leading off for the Phillies, while Edmundo Sosa is starting in left field against New York. Sosa, a shortstop and third baseman by trade, is batting cleanup.

The Phillies-Yankees game isn't broadcast on TV, but fans wanting to see Zack Wheeler's first spring-training start can watch it online. Philadelphia is live-streaming the game at Phillies.com, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Fans shouldn't read too much into Harper's absence and Schwarber and Sosa playing different positions. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday that Harper has a bruise on his triceps, and the club isn't concerned about their star first baseman.

Spring training is a time for experimentation. The Phillies' decision to play Schwarber and Sosa at new positions suggests that they want more flexibility.

Schwarber has played just 75 career innings at first base in 2021 with the Boston Red Sox. He's served primarily as the Phils' designated hitter and in LF when he's in the field. If Phillies infield coach Bobby Dickerson can help Schwarber pick up first base, Thomson will have more options with his lineup. It would free up the DH to give Harper a day off in the field.

For Sosa, adding outfield to his toolbox would give the Phils more freedom to keep another lefty on their bench. Sosa has just 5 1/3 innings of outfield experience in the majors.

The Phils have considered this option in the past, but this year, they're taking it more seriously. Philadelphia's lineup is left-handed-heavy, especially after signing Max Kepler in the offseason.

With Weston Wilson suffering an injury in spring training, the club's depth is even less with righty options. Sosa being able to play the outfield would potentially give Thomson a platoon option in either left or center for Kepler or Brandon Marsh. It would also make it easier to keep Kody Clemens, a lefty, on the roster. Clemens is out of minor league options and could be a casualty of a numbers crunch.

Whether Schwarber or Sosa play their new positions in the regular season remains to be seen. But Thursday offers the club and its fans a chance to see a weird lineup.

Here's the full spring training lineup:

Kyle Schwarber, 1B Nick Castellanos, RF Brandon Marsh, CF Edmundo Sosa, LF Kody Clemens, 2B Garrett Stubbs, C Johan Rojas, DH Christian Arroyo, 3B Rodolfo Castro, SS