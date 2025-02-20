Watch CBS News

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets Phillie Phanatic tattoo

Bryce Harper has made his bromance with the Phillies Phanatic permanent, literally. Utah-based tattoo artist Hannah Matthews shared photos on social media of Harper's new Phanatic ink, located on his right forearm.
