Bryce Harper hit by pitch, exits Philadelphia Phillies-Toronto Blue Jays spring training game

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper exited today's spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays after he was hit by a pitch in the top of the sixth inning.

Blue Jays left-handed reliever Richard Lovelady hit Harper on his upper arm area with a 92 mph sinker in the seventh pitch of the at-bat. Harper immediately got changed and drove himself back to Clearwater, according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki. The Phillies were the road team in Wednesday's game against Toronto in Dunedin, Florida, which is roughly a 15-minute drive.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters after the game that Harper has a bruise on his triceps. Thomson said the team isn't too concerned about the injury and they'll know more on Thursday.

"It's spring training, early spring training," Thomson said. "So guys don't have their command down. There was a bunch of guys hit today."

Along with Harper, Phillies players Carson Taylor and Matt Kroon and Blue Jays second baseman Andrés Giménez were each hit by pitches.

Harper getting hit by pitches has been an unfortunate theme throughout his Phillies career.

Last season also against the Blue Jays, Harper was hit in the same area by right-hander Bowden Francis. Harper didn't miss any time following the 2024 game against Toronto, but he played through wrist and elbow irritation last season.

Before the 2023 season, Harper had Tommy John surgery but he returned at a record pace.

Besides Harper leaving the game, the Phillies had a productive day and beat the Blue Jays, 9-6, to improve to 2-2 so far in spring training.

Outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr., the seventh ranked prospect in the Phillies' farm system, hit his second home run of spring training in the top of the third inning. Phillies utility man Kody Clemens also added a double and knocked in two RBIs.

"There was a lot of good things today, lots of good defensive plays," Thomson said.

"And good at bats, too," he added. "We didn't have many walks but our strikeouts were down again. They were yesterday, too. And good two strike hits, I thought we used the field pretty well, had some barrels, it was good. Good day all around."