Phillies fans stay hopeful after disappointing Game 1 loss against New York Mets: "You can never count us out"

Philadelphia Phillies lose Game 1 of NLDS 6-2 against the New York Mets

Phillies fans flooded out of Citizens Bank Park deflated and disappointed Saturday night after losing to the New York Mets.

"This city is resilient we're going to come back. This series isn't over," said Aiden Oraphilly.

"Were bummed. Zack Wheeler pitched an amazing game, but he didn't get the run support. The bullpen came in and didn't help him out much either," said Brandon Shields, a Phillies fan from Wilmington.

Shields and his wife, Diamond, used to consider themselves good luck charms. They said the Phils never lost a playoff game they attended until Saturday.

It was a crushing loss after the Mets came alive in the eighth inning, but the Shields said it's not time to panic.

"You can never count us out, we're going to win in the end they just want to keep us engaged and keep us on our toes that's all," said Diamond Shields.

Hopes started high in the afternoon as fans partied outside the Bank and tailgated before Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

"Nobody understands Red October except for Philly," said Sissy Whalen.

"Once Red October happens the stadium changes. It's all red and it's a beautiful sight baby," said Joe Laguda, who was dressed in red from head to toe.

Rally towels were waving after Kyle Schwarber hit a lead-off home run in the first inning, but the energy changed after pitching ace Wheeler came off the mound.

Now, fans are hoping the Phils can bounce back and their bats come alive.

"I feel like game one is nothing, it is what it is. I know we started our ace, but we just got to get the job done, that's all," said Alron Oz.

"I think Philly is great under pressure so we can still come back so sometimes we need a little kick in the butt to get our energy in," Jade Charokopos said.

Fans can get an early start on building that energy with another block party starting Sunday at 1 p.m.

The team will also give away more of those rally towels at the gates. The first pitch for Game 2 is set for 4:08 p.m.