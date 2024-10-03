Philadelphia Phillies to face New York Mets in NLDS. Here's what you need to know.

Phillies fans gear up for Red October frenzy with merch at a clothing store in Delaware County

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the New York Mets in the National League Division Series, which begins Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-2, in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series on Thursday night to advance in the MLB playoffs.

The Phillies-Mets matchup in the NLDS will be the first time the heated NL East rivals will meet in the playoffs.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming NLDS series.

NLDS schedule

Game 1: In Philadelphia, Saturday, 4:08 p.m.

Game 2: In Philadelphia, Sunday, 4:08 p.m.

Game 3, In New York, Tuesday, Oct. 8, TBD

Game 4, In New York, Wednesday, Oct. 9, TBD, if necessary

Game 5, In Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 11, TBD, if necessary

Probable pitchers

Game 1: Zack Wheeler vs. TBD

Game 2: Aaron Nola/Cristopher Sanchez vs. TBD

Game 3: Aaron Nola/Cristopher Sanchez vs. TBD

Game 4: If necessary, TBD

Game 5: If necessary, TBD

Season series

The Phillies won the season series against the Mets, 7-6, and outscored New York, 69-59. The Phillies clinched their postseason berth with a win over the Mets in September.

The season series between the Phillies and Mets included a trip to London, which the two teams split.

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off New York Mets' Luis Severino during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton / AP

After the London series, the Mets caught fire and finished the year 61-37 to secure a wild card spot in the playoffs. The Phillies went 50-47 after the London Series.

NLDS tickets

At the end of September, the Phillies announced a ticket lottery fans could enter for the chance to buy postseason tickets.

As of Thursday night, standing-room tickets for Game 1 were going for $209 each on third-party sites like SeatGeek. The cheapest tickets that had actual seats were going for $221.

SEPTA offering extra Broad Street Line service

SEPTA says it will run six express trains from Fern Rock Transportation Center to NRG Station every 10 minutes beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Additionally, SEPTA will run two additional express trains for Saturday at 5:40 and 5:50 p.m. because of the Billie Eilish concert at Wells Fargo Center.

