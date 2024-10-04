Zack Wheeler's poise sets the tone for Philadelphia Phillies ahead of NLDS opener

Zack Wheeler is one of the best pitchers in baseball. He rises to the occasion when he's on the mound, especially in October.

The regular season version of Wheeler morphs into a more powerful form. The locked-in Wheeler is one of the top pitchers in MLB postseason history. Nothing fazes Wheeler, or so it seems.

"I think Zack doesn't even, you know, talking to him in meetings every single game, sometimes he looks like he's about to fall asleep," Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto said with a smile. "He's just that calm. It almost seems like he's meditating. He's just laying there listening and focusing it seems like."

Wheeler has one of the best postseason resumes in MLB history. In 11 postseason starts, Wheeler is 4-3 with a 2.42 ERA with 68 strikeouts to 10 walks in 63.1 innings. Of pitchers that have thrown 10+ postseason starts, Wheeler ranks amongst the top 10 in postseason ERA.

The Phillies' Game 1 starter for the National League Division Series is Wheeler, who gives the Phillies as good of a chance as any pitcher in baseball to jump out to a 1-0 lead. Philadelphia has won all six Game 1's under Rob Thomson, with Wheeler starting four of them.

Even though Wheelers looks chill on the mound, there is some vulnerability before pitching in postseason games.

"I think you get nervous any time," Wheeler said. "It's very important, especially Game 1 to set the tone...You always get nervous, but once you get out there you kind of settle down a little bit.

"You kind of forget about it and do your job and just pitch. Try to do the best you can."

The Phillies don't sense that version of Wheeler once the lights shine brightest. Once "Rooster" by Alice in Chains plays at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, Wheeler is focused on the task at hand.

"He doesn't seem calm or nervous to me," Realmuto said.

Cristopher Sanchez will take the mound in Game 2.