Phillies fans, Alec Bohm's parents celebrate Red October in Philadelphia's Fishtown: "It reminds me of 2008"

Fans in Philadelphia are ready for the return of Red October as Phillies face Mets in NLDS

Phillies Fever is heating up in the city.

"We are ready to rock and roll. Go Phil's," one fan said.

The countdown is on until the Phillies take on the Mets and fans couldn't be more excited. They brought the energy and spirit to Fishtown for a Red October rally.

"I am a catholic school principal and so we pray every day for the team to win. Yes, that is a superstition. Pray," said Jayda Pugliese, from South Philly.

CBS Philadelphia

Dickie Noles says Mets-Phillies is always a good rivalry.

"What I like about this team the most is the character of the players. They got great character, and they all get along and play well together," said Dickie Noles.

And fans agree — there is something special about them team that's going to take them to the World Series.

"I love everything. It reminds me of 2008," a fan said at the rally.

"There is always a great energy and that's what I really love about the team is that they really give a lot of hope and faith to the city," Pugliese said

CBS Philadelphia

Right across the street from the Red October Rally bus was a Phillies mural at Frankford and Girard Avenues. And Alec Bohm's parents loved it.

"It almost brings tears to my eyes. I mean amazing. They did a good job," Lisa Bohm said.

Bohm's parents say they are so proud of their son and are looking forward to the game.

"I am not going to lie I am a little nervous, but that's just typical for me. I get real nervous," Lisa Bohm said. "It's so surreal. I have to remember to embrace every moment."

"It's kind of unreal to walk around and see his Jersey all over in the stands a lot of times and travel it's like wow," said Dan Bohm, Alex's father.