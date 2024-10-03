What's new at Citizens Bank Park for Red October? Phillies unveil new food, merchandise

The Philadelphia Phillies still don't know if they will play the New York Mets or the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, but the club has some new and exciting things for fans to enjoy down at the yard.

Red October is back, which means new postseason food and merch.

Vonnie Negron, the executive chef for Aramark at Citizens Bank Park, spoke with CBS News Philadelphia on Thursday.

Negron said the new items include milkshakes, jumbo cookies, a maple-glazed turkey leg, and a short-rib sandwich with Alabama barbecue sauce, horseradish, crispy onions, and scallions. One of the milkshakes was inspired by the Phillies' City Connect jerseys.

Aramark and Manco & Manco teamed up for an apple pie pizza with cinnamon apples, white chocolate sauce, and caramel sauce topped with streusel and cheddar cheese.

Francis Winkey, senior merchandise manager for Aramark, said the New Era Phillies Team Store has a ton of exclusive division champion merch, some Red October stuff, rally towels and other items.

Winkey says the store accepts phone orders if fans can't make it to Citizens Bank Park this weekend.