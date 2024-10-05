Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Phillies lose Game 1 of NLDS 6-2 as New York Mets rally in 8th inning

The New York Mets rallied late to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, after being held scoreless for seven innings by Phillies ace Zack Wheeler.

Philadelphia took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning with a leadoff home run by Kyle Schwarber but struggled offensively for the rest of the game.

Despite Schwarber and Wheeler's efforts, the Phillies could not sustain momentum.

The Mets broke through in the eighth inning, scoring five runs to secure the win.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

