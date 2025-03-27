Almost summer-like temps this weekend in Philly, tracking storms for Monday. Here's the weather forecast.

The major warm-up in the Philadelphia region begins Friday with high temps going from the mid-low 50s on Thursday to mid, maybe upper 60s on Friday! A great way to end the week with only a slight chance of a few showers Friday night into early Saturday morning as the warm front pushes through the area.

Then the weekend ... well, it will feel almost like early summer with highs making a run at 80 on Saturday and staying in the 70s on Sunday. The nights will also be warm with lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Pretty incredible, especially after the cold winter we had.

CBS News Philadelphia

As for the average first occurrence of 80 degrees in Philadelphia, that occurs on April 13, so we'll be way ahead of schedule if the thermometer hits the 80 mark on March 30, though nowhere near the record earliest of March 8 back in 2000.

Unfortunately, when temperatures surge so far above average, it's usually because there's a strong front coming quickly, and sure enough, that's what this pattern brings for Sunday and Monday.

CBS News Philadelphia

Showers will approach Sunday evening along the first boundary but likely won't amount to much. Monday may be another story, and your NEXT Weather team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert already due to the possibility of significant impacts.

Breezy south winds will warm us to the 70s ahead of a strong cold front that will trigger gusty to possibly severe storms late in the day and evening.

The timing couldn't be worse with the Phillies' home opener against Colorado that afternoon at 3:05 p.m. There is a chance storms may hold off until later in the evening, but we'll be watching the timing and development of this front all weekend.

The main threat is heavy rain and damaging winds.

Behind Monday's storms, we dry out and drop 20 degrees to the 50s on Tuesday.

CBS News Philadelphia

7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Milder, clouds. High of 66, low of 39.

Saturday: Summer-like! High of 80, low of 55.

Sunday: Clouds, shower. High of 73, low of 57.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms. High of 75, low of 62.

Tuesday: Sunny, cooler. High of 56, low of 48.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High of 54, low of 36.

Thursday: Showers. High of 71, low of 45.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.