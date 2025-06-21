Hot weather in Philadelphia will spark extreme heat warning Sunday-Wednesday as temperatures reach 100
Our first heat wave of the year is here in the Philadelphia area, and it will continue through Thursday with heat that will at times reach dangerous levels.
As a reminder, three consecutive days at or above 90 is considered a heat wave. Highs Saturday will hover in the low 90s in the city. Plan on plenty of humidity with heat indices feeling like 95.
Temperatures peak in the 80s at the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches.
This heat is being felt across a large swath of the country and by Sunday, an estimated 140 million Americans will be under the highest level of extreme heat alerts. CBS News shared maps of the heat wave showing how forecast highs are tracking much higher than normal.
Extreme heat warning in Philadelphia region Sunday-Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for these counties in the Philadelphia region from 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Wednesday:
- Lancaster
- Berks
- Lehigh
- Northampton
- Bucks
- Montgomery
- Delaware
- Chester
- Philadelphia
- Gloucester
- Camden
- Burlington
- Mercer
- New Castle
Sunday, the heat reaches dangerous levels with highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows near 80. The feels-like heat index will range from 102-105.
Because of this dangerous heat, a NEXT Weather Alert is in place Sunday through Wednesday.
This dangerous heat will continue through Wednesday with highs Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday either side of 100 degrees and heat indices that could feel as hot as 110.
We also have a heat advisory in effect in these counties from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday:
- Salem
- Cumberland
- Atlantic
- Cape May
- Kent
- Sussex
It is likely we will set some new record highs each day and could have potentially record high low temperatures at night.
No organized storms are headed our way, and it should be dry through next Thursday. However, there is a chance of pop-up storms each day simply because of the available energy with the heat and humidity.
Staying safe and cool in dangerous heat
At these triple-digit temperatures and feels-like temperatures, heatstroke and heat exhaustion are possible. The cumulative effect of the extreme heat over 6 days can lead to additional health problems. Temperatures will not cool much overnight, providing little relief.
Make sure to hydrate with nonalcoholic and non-sugary drinks. Spend time in the air conditioning and if overheated, try a cool shower.
Never leave people or pets in a car, the heat builds quickly, and it can be deadly in minutes. Check on family and friends. Finally, keep pets indoors or in a shaded area with clean, cool water. Don't walk dogs on the hot pavement, their paws can burn.
For some context
- Last year's first heatwave ran from June 18 to 23, and the last one hit at the end of July.
- Both topped out at 98 degrees.
- Our last 100 degree-plus day? July 7, 2012, when we hit 101 degrees.
- And the longest heatwave on record? A whopping 12 days back in 1901, including two scorchers over 100 degrees.
Here's your 7-day Philadelphia weather forecast:
Saturday: Heat wave begins. High 92
Sunday: Extreme heat moves in. High 98, Low 75
Monday: Potentially record-breaking heat. High 101, Low 80
Tuesday: Day 4 of heat wave. High 102, Low 81
Wednesday: High 100, Low 81
Thursday: Storms on potential last day of heat wave. HIgh 94, Low 77
Friday: Break from the heat. High 87, Low 70