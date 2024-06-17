Important reminders to help keep your cool in the sizzling weather

Philadelphians share how they beat the heat ahead of spring heat wave

Philadelphians share how they beat the heat ahead of spring heat wave

Philadelphians share how they beat the heat ahead of spring heat wave

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The heat can be dangerous and doctors are warning before this heat wave begins, health issues are likely to also increase.

Doctors say it's best to limit your time outside with the temperatures soaring, especially as the week continues. It's critical to stay hydrated even before you go outside.

The start of the scorching heat wave is underway with people finding ways to beat the heat. Splashing in the water at Sister Cities Park on the Ben Franklin Parkway is keeping kids cool.

"It's nice to have areas like this where we can cool down and get the kids outside but you know, keep them cool," Natalie Croushore said.

Doctors say heat dangers add up after consecutive days of this spring sizzle. Health issues can start with heat cramps and then get more serious with heat exhaustion, plus, heat stroke can be deadly.

Symptoms can vary, but the signs of heat exhaustion are dizziness, fatigue, cramps and a rapid pulse. During heat stroke, people will get confused, they may start vomiting and they could stop sweating.

"We're prepared to manage that. There's all sorts of things that we can do to both hydrate patients as well as manage their core temperature by cooling them with either intervenous-cooled fluids or, we have other ways of doing that as well," Dr. William Gray with Main Line Health said.

Gray said the emergency department is ready for the expected increase in patients with heat-related illnesses with children and the elderly being at higher risk.

"The best thing I could tell you -- don't come outside," said Lou Joyner, who said the key is to get your errands done early.

"I want to just go back inside. I pay for that air conditioning, I want to go and enjoy it," he said.

And for people who have to work in the heat, like Jim Carberry, it's best to pace yourself and stay hydrated.

"Do what you gotta do [to] make people happy in the summer heat," said Carberry, who delivers ice cream.

Doctors say the heat is especially dangerous for people with medical conditions, as well as the elderly and children.